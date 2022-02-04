Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Price Target Raised to C$34.00

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

PXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Parex Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.83.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock traded down C$0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching C$27.75. 227,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,677. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$28.86.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$290.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 4.9499997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total value of C$242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,282,291.80. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,490,991.60. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $880,000.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.