Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.47) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.87) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 587.50 ($7.90).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 578 ($7.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 552.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 432.60 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619 ($8.32).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.90 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In other news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 543 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £11,913.42 ($16,016.97).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.