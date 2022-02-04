Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $524.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will report sales of $524.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $508.87 million to $542.89 million. Papa John’s International posted sales of $469.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Zacks Investment Research cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.53.

Papa John’s International stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 291,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,957. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $78.41 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -298.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.02, for a total transaction of $532,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $43,312,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 106.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,458,000 after buying an additional 286,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

