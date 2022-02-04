Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBLA traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,568. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.33.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

