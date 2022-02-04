Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.51. 948,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 263% from the average session volume of 261,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Paltalk from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Paltalk in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $23.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.42.

Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

In other Paltalk news, CEO Jason Katz purchased 10,000 shares of Paltalk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,000 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paltalk stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Paltalk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.

