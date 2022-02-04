Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,274 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $5.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $211.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

