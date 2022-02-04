Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 64.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $412.62. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $438.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $428.57. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $335.60 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.