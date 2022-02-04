Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently commented on PTVE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,742. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 73.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 3,235.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

