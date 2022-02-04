Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pacific Sun Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 625,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 314,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth $311,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $71.95 and a 12 month high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

