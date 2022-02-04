Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $706,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,530. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

