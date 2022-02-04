Pacific Sun Financial Corp Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

RZG traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.02. The company had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $137.17 and a one year high of $178.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.31.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.