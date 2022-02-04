Pacific Sun Financial Corp Invests $764,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,833. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $240.46 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.