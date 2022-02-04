Pacific Sun Financial Corp Buys New Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the period. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. 150,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,410,739. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.66.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

