PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers Sells 14,327 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Harrie Schippers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $101.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after buying an additional 622,532 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PACCAR by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after buying an additional 196,161 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PCAR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

