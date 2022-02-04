OWNDATA Price Down 32.7% Over Last 7 Days (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $243,837.74 and $7.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OWNDATA is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

