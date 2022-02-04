OSB Group (LON:OSB) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.67) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.63) target price on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays upped their target price on OSB Group from GBX 625 ($8.40) to GBX 665 ($8.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 716 ($9.63) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSB Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 555 ($7.46).

LON OSB opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.50) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 539.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 509.28. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 8.99. OSB Group has a 1 year low of GBX 406.20 ($5.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 588.51 ($7.91).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

