OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.13

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.13 and last traded at $43.13, with a volume of 294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

The company has a market cap of $858.55 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.39.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.42 per share, for a total transaction of $60,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

About OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

