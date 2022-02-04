O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,225 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $263,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $686.64.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $15.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $645.12. 7,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,179. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $670.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $634.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

