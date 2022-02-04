Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 812,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OPCH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 842,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,280. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

