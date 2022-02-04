Opsens (TSE:OPS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Opsens (TSE:OPS)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 188.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Opsens alerts:

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market cap of C$224.60 million and a PE ratio of -50.73. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.45 and a 12 month high of C$3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.