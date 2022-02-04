Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $473,000 Position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 320.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 196,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $16.75 on Friday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.