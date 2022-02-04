Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,269 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,048,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.8% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 862,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 713,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the period. 54.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $211,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

