Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,884 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 85.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. William Blair began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $2,068,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,651,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVN opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.37 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

