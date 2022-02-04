Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $603,404.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

