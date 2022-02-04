Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWC opened at $54.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.50. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

