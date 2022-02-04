Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $409,000 Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 91.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,957 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 19.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $119,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN opened at $94.57 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $221,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,963 shares of company stock worth $15,999,866 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

