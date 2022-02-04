Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,168 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $47.64 on Friday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Georgeoff sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $751,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 19,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,827,573.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

