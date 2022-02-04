Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Open Text stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.77. 72,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

