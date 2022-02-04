Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 2,299 Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 171.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

NYSE TRI opened at $106.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $80.16 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

