Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 1,749 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Match Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 182.3% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $49,827,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $111.98 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.79.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

