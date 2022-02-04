Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 1,708 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

