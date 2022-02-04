One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,573 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth about $231,931,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $150,638,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,558 shares of company stock worth $57,680,137 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,085. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $144.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

