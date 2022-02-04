One Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.30. 9,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,574. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

