One Capital Management LLC Buys 48,531 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. iShares Global REIT ETF comprises 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $19,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,541,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 409,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 48,498 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 502.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,064. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05.

