One Capital Management LLC Buys 1,620 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 119.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,331,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,462,214,000 after purchasing an additional 198,266 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,304,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,366,976,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $389.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,166.18. 442,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,268.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

