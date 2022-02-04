Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.
OHI traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 57,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
