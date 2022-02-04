Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

OHI traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $27.26. 57,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

