Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) versus Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Critical Survey

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20% Capital Bancorp 22.99% 21.63% 1.80%

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Capital Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 3.57 $277.54 million $1.67 11.00 Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.98 $39.98 million $2.83 8.76

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.