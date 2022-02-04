Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.51. 1,354,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,541. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.