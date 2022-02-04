OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 1,605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period.

DPST opened at $51.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $67.69.

