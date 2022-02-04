OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 54,822 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,417,564 shares of company stock valued at $35,317,097. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE QS opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

