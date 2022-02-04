OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF (NYSEARCA:JULZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 8.81% of Trueshares Structured Outcome (July) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

JULZ stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Trueshares Structured Outcome has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.89.

