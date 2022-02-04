OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF (NYSEARCA:TDSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA TDSC opened at $25.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. Cabana Target Drawdown 10 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

