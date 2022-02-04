OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.16% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 318.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 46.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $73.97 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $69.52 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68.

