OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 26,647 ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OILK. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $583,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.