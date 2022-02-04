OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,818 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIN opened at $47.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,774 shares of company stock valued at $138,153 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

