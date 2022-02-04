Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 16th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.86 and a 200 day moving average of $313.48.
In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.
