Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 16th

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by 53.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 10.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $10.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $327.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $196.94 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $335.86 and a 200 day moving average of $313.48.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

