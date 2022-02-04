OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. OGE Energy comprises 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGE. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. 9,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,249. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

