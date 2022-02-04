Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.18 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $41,122.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00115228 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

