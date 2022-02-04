Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,011 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 206.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 117.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 24,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 55,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.