Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OII opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
