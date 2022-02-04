Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,303,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after purchasing an additional 846,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,147,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,572,000 after purchasing an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,718,000 after purchasing an additional 316,530 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 759,957 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

